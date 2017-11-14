Proposed Ill. Bill Would Keep Animal Abusers from Owning Guns

Filed Under: Animal abuse, gun, ownership

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A proposed first-of-its-kind law in the nation would ban gun ownership for anyone in Illinois convicted of animal abuse.

“People that have abused animals, every study says that they abuse women, they abuse children, they’re serial killers. So what we’re saying is if you’re convicted of animal abuse, no guns for you for the rest of your life,” says Jerry Elsner, executive director of the Illinois State Crime Commission.

He says Illinois also led the way on banning gun ownership for those convicted of domestic battery.

Under the proposed law, those convicted of abusing an animal would be denied a Firearm Owners ID card or have their current license revoked.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Shop KMOX Apparel
KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen