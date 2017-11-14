Proposed Ill. Bill Would Keep Animal Abusers from Owning Guns

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A proposed first-of-its-kind law in the nation would ban gun ownership for anyone in Illinois convicted of animal abuse.
“People that have abused animals, every study says that they abuse women, they abuse children, they’re serial killers. So what we’re saying is if you’re convicted of animal abuse, no guns for you for the rest of your life,” says Jerry Elsner, executive director of the Illinois State Crime Commission.
He says Illinois also led the way on banning gun ownership for those convicted of domestic battery.
Under the proposed law, those convicted of abusing an animal would be denied a Firearm Owners ID card or have their current license revoked.