Road Rage Shooting in Richmond Heights

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOX) – A road rage incident escalated to a shooting this afternoon in Richmond Heights.
Police report two motorists got into an argument at a red light on North Hanley Road at Highway 40, after one car allegedly cut off the other. It happened about 1 p.m.
The driver of a passenger car got out and shot the driver of a van in the right arm. The shooter then got back in his car and raced away, westbound on the North Outer Road.
The man shot in the arm was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Richmond Heights police.