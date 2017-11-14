Road Rage Shooting in Richmond Heights

Filed Under: Highway 40, North Hanley Road, Richmond Heights, Richmond Heights Police, road rage, road rage shooting

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOX) – A road rage incident escalated to a shooting this afternoon in Richmond Heights.

Police report two motorists got into an argument at a red light on North Hanley Road at Highway 40, after one car allegedly cut off the other. It happened about 1 p.m.

The driver of a passenger car got out and shot the driver of a van in the right arm. The shooter then got back in his car and raced away, westbound on the North Outer Road.

The man shot in the arm was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Richmond Heights police.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Shop KMOX Apparel
KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen