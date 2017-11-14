STL Community Colleges Keeps Faculty, Students Out of Public Forum

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis Community College will hold a special session for the Board of Trustees tonight and it will include a public commenting period, but students and faculty say they’re not welcome.
This is all related to a previous report that St. Louis Community College is facing a major budget issue, declining enrollment, and fewer state funds.
The result is, very possibly, layoffs. Students and faculty say they’re concerned with the impact layoffs would have on the quality of education.
They would like to comment at the special session tonight but they say they’re told seats are limited and security is tight. As a result, students and faculty will be holding their own public comment period outside on the sidewalk.
It’ll be taking place at 5 pm outside the Cosand Center on South Broadway.