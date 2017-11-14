Three Injured at Charity Fundraiser

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Three people were injured, two seriously, during a fundraiser in Jerseyville over the weekend.

It was at the Mud Spree, a fundraiser for the Jerseyville based charity Angel Tree, which provides Christmas gifts to children.

During the event at the Hillbillie Ranch ATV Park, a 37-year-old man and 16-year-old girl had to be airlifted to a hospital after being involved in an accident near a mud pit late Saturday night. Their injuries were described as significant.

Earlier Saturday, according to the Alton Telegraph, a man was taken to a hospital by amulance, after the 4-wheeler he was on ran into a tree. He was not wearing a helmet.

The Mud Spree was a three day event, which in addition to the mud pit, featured live music.

