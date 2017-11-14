Yadier Molina To Be Honored As ‘Sports Personality of the Year’ By MAC

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina was named the 2017 “Sports Personality of the Year” by the Missouri Athletic Club and will be one of the featured honorees at the Jack Buck Awards, on Monday, Dec. 11.

Since 1970, the Jack Buck Awards have honored some of the greatest athletes and people in St. Louis sports history. Molina will receive an award most recently won by St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarasneko, and before him was earned by people such as Bob Gibson (1970), Ozzie Smith (1984), Brett Hull (1990), Norm Stewart (1992), Kurt Warner (2000) and T.J. Oshie (2014).

Also to be honored that night is Blues chairman Tom Stillman, with the 2017 Jack Buck Award, typically given to someone for their non-athletic feats.



Originally named MAC Sport’s Personality of the Year Dinner, the event was created by Jack Buck who acted as Master of Ceremonies for the first 32 dinners. His final public appearance was at the 2001 Sports Personality of the Year Dinner.

In keeping with the nearly 50-year tradition, KMOX will again air the speeches from the Jack Buck Awards.

Seats at the 48th annual dinner and awards show can be reserved, go to MAC-STL.org or call 314-539-4470 for more information.

