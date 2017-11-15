3 Charged in Death of Former De Smet Football Coach

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A 10-count federal indictment names three St. Louis men in conection with the carjacking and murder of former De Smet assistant football coach Jaz Granderson.

He was killed October 16, at the tail end of what prosecutors say was a series of at least five armed carjackings perpetrated by the defendants between August and October of 2017.

They’re identified as 22-year-old Floyd Barber, 23-year-old Jherrica Dixon, and 25-year-old Kurt Wallace.

On September 16 and October 15, the carjacking victims were shot, with Granderson shot and killed on the 16th.

“This is a series of vicious and senseless crimes,” says U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen in a news release. “We just doubled the number of violent crime prosecutors in this office so people who commit carjackings and armed robberies in the city of St. Louis can expect very aggressive prosecution by this office and the Circuit Attorney’s office.”

If the defendants are convicted on all charges, they face a maximum penalty of death or life in prison.

The case is being investigated by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, in cooperation with the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office.

