American Legion Queen of Hearts Draws Huge Crowd

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The small town of Aviston Illinois will more than quadruple in size tonight for the Queen of Hearts drawing at the American Legion post. No one has won the jackpot in 44 weeks. Tonight’s drawing is close to $930 thousand.

Dale Rakers is the commander at post 1239. Tickets on sale from 3 to 7:30 today.

“No one can get in on the drawing anymore because we stooped taking registrations due to safety, personal safety and safety for the customers due to too many people registered already,” he says.

He says over 9,000 people have already signed up and the small town can’t host any more people. The drawing for a chance to choose one of the ten remaining cards is at 8 pm.

