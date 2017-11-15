County Council Chair Dissects Stenger’s Budget

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis County Council chairman Sam Page says he’s not being “irrational” about the county’s fiscal outlook.
That’s in direct response to how County Executive Steve Stenger described Page’s concerns about the 2018 budget.
Page says it’s all right there in black-and-white on Page 34 of Stenger’s budget proposal.
“It says very clearly if no changes are made in the structure county government, then in one year we will either need deep cuts in service or an increase in taxes. I’m just reading the budget that I have in front of me,” he says.
Stenger pledged that a $100 Million reserve and normal attrition will make up for any budget shortfall without service cuts or tax increases.