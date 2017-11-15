Dozens of Shots Fired, 1 Killed in Northwest City Shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis police say one person is dead in a shooting at Natural Bridge and Goodfellow.

KMOX’s Kevin Killeen was on the scene. He reports that dozens of shots were fired.

The shooter knew who they were shooting, police Lt. John Green says, calling it a targeted shooting.

Police Lt. John Green says one man is dead, three others ran away from silver KIA hit with 10 bullets in windshield. pic.twitter.com/zl4vqUDt7F — Kevin Killeen (@KMOXKilleen) November 15, 2017

A man standing through the sunroof of a white car opened fire on a silver Kia with four passengers.

The Kia, now straddled in the street, has 10 bullet holes through the windshield. One passenger died, and the other three ran.

The motive for the shooting is not known at this time. There are about 40 yellow bullet markers on the street as police attempt to piece the case together.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook