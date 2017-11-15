KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic

Ferguson Department of Justice Holding Q&A

Filed Under: community, consent decree, Ferguson, Ferguson Community Empowerment Center, Mayor James Knowles

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Ferguson Mayor James Knowles believes his city is making good progress in enacting court ordered police and court reforms after the Michael Brown shooting, but what do the city’s residents think?

They’ll be able to tell Justice Department officials tonight at a question and answer session.

In the meantime, Knowles is hoping that the city will be in full compliance with the DOJ’s consent decree within the year.

“Once we’re in compliance for two years, we’ll no longer have to have a monitor monitoring the progress with consent decree, but I mean we won’t if we continue to follow reforms that we’ve implemented. Those were intended for permanent change,” he says.

Tonight’s Q&A session will run from 6 until 8 at the Ferguson Community Empowerment Center on West Florissant.

