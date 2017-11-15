Firefighters Battle 5-Alarm Warehouse Fire in South City

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis firefighters are on the scene of a huge five-alarm warehouse fire in the 3900 block of Park.
The fire started in the basement of the multi-use building, where a significant amount of magnesium is stored.
The building partially collapsed, damaging a fire engine in the process.
Fire officials are concerned that because of the building’s contents, the smoke may be more toxic — they have advised nearby SLU and Cardinal Glennon hospitals to turn off their HVAC systems.
One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, and a couple firefighters reportedly suffered minor injuries.
The initial call went out about 10:30 a.m.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.