Firefighters Battle 5-Alarm Warehouse Fire in South City

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis firefighters are on the scene of a huge five-alarm warehouse fire in the 3900 block of Park.

The fire started in the basement of the multi-use building, where a significant amount of magnesium is stored.

The building partially collapsed, damaging a fire engine in the process.

Fire officials are concerned that because of the building’s contents, the smoke may be more toxic — they have advised nearby SLU and Cardinal Glennon hospitals to turn off their HVAC systems.

One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, and a couple firefighters reportedly suffered minor injuries.

Operations ongoing as 80 #firefighters working to extinguish. One story warehouse; one block by half block w/fire in the basement. Reports of a large quantity of magnesium in the basement. One worker transported urgently; smoke inhalation. #STLCity https://t.co/1yQpOB9zhQ — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) November 15, 2017

The initial call went out about 10:30 a.m.

2nd Alarm Warehouse Fire – 3900blk of Park https://t.co/tdAnOGUlgN — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) November 15, 2017

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

