Judge Orders St. Louis Police to Change Tactics to Protect Rights of People

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – In the case of the Jason Stockley verdict, protesters vs. the police, a federal judge has ruled that the St. Louis Police Department must immediately adopt protocols to protect the constutitional rights of protesters.
Tony Rothert of the ACLU of Missouri is calling Judge Catherine Perry’s ruling a win for the people and the First Amendment.
CLICK HERE to read the decision.
Under the ruling, St. Louis police cannot declare an unlawful assembly unless there is an imminent threat of violence; cannot punish people simply for exercising their right to protest; cannot use chemical agents on anyone non-violently protesting; and must issue a clear warning if a person is subject to arrest before one can be sprayed.
The judge heard testimony from protesters who say they were kettled and assaulted from police who say they were under attack and trying to keep the peace.