KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic

Judge Orders St. Louis Police to Change Tactics to Protect Rights of People

Filed Under: ACLU, ACLU of Missouri, Jason Stockley, Jason Stockley protests, protesters, SLMPD, St. Louis police
ST LOUIS, MO - SEPTEMBER 17: Police respond to demonstrators who were protesting the acquittal of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley on September 17, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri. This is the third day of protests in the city following the acquittal of Stockley, who had been charged with first-degree murder last year following the 2011 on-duty shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – In the case of the Jason Stockley verdict, protesters vs. the police, a federal judge has ruled that the St. Louis Police Department must immediately adopt protocols to protect the constutitional rights of protesters.

Tony Rothert of the ACLU of Missouri is calling Judge Catherine Perry’s ruling a win for the people and the First Amendment.

CLICK HERE to read the decision.

Under the ruling, St. Louis police cannot declare an unlawful assembly unless there is an imminent threat of violence; cannot punish people simply for exercising their right to protest; cannot use chemical agents on anyone non-violently protesting; and must issue a clear warning if a person is subject to arrest before one can be sprayed.

The judge heard testimony from protesters who say they were kettled and assaulted from police who say they were under attack and trying to keep the peace.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Shop KMOX Apparel
KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen