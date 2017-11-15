Lafayette Golfer Headed to August National for Drive, Chip & Putt Finals

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Brooke Biermann just finished her freshman golf season at Lafayette High School – placing fourth in the Class 2 Missouri State Championship – and now she’s headed to August National Golf Club to play in the Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals.

She will compete against 10 other girls in the age 14-15 division next April before the 2018 Masters Tournament.

Click here for a complete list of finalists.

At the National Finals, one champion will be named from each age/gender division. Each finalist will be scored based on a 30-point system, offering the player with the longest drive 10 points, the player with the closest cumulative chips 10 points and the player with the nearest cumulative putts 10 points, in each separate skill. The highest total composite score will determine the winner.

Developed in partnership between the Masters Tournament, the PGA of America and the USGA, the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship is a free, nationwide youth golf development initiative open to girls and boys ages 7-15. Participants compete in separate divisions in four age categories – focused on the three fundamental skills employed in golf, tapping the creative and competitive spirit of young golfers.

