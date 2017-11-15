No Word On When Students Can Return to Sinking Swansea School

SWANSEA, ILL. (KMOX) – So how long might middle school students in Swansea Illinois have to attend class at the elementary school due to mine subsidence?
“Kids ask me, especially the eighth graders, ask me that question every day. I don’t have an answer for them, and I probably won’t have answer for them at least until the spring,” says Wolf Branch Superintendent Scott Harres.
He says engineers with Illinois DNR have been conducting studies of the ground beneath Wolf Branch Middle School and determined that there are more than a dozen mine voids so far.
All of the middle schoolers packed up and moved down the street to the grade school in mid-September after the problem was discovered.