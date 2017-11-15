Today is Winter Weather Awareness Day in Missouri

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Winter is fast approaching and to get ready today is designated “Winter Weather Awareness Day” by the National Weather Service.

Now is the time Missouri wants drivers to be prepared and start thinking about how they’ll handle road conditions in snow and ice.

The National Weather Service prepared a special webpage with safety tips and information about winter weather and its impact. It also explains what Missourians should be doing to prepare for the months ahead, such as creating a family emergency plan and an emergency kit. It recommends also having a separate vehicle with a similar emergency kit just in case.

Other preparations include knowing the risks of being exposed to cold temperatures, avoiding driving if at all possible in freezing rain or drizzle, and also checking to make sure your space heater is not misused, as that often times leads to fires.

