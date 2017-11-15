KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic

UPDATE: Southwest Airlines Pilot Allegedly Arrested at Lambert For A Gun In His Bag

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) updated 9:20 a.m. – Southwest tells KMOX it is aware of one Southwest Airlines pilot who was arrested at the St. Louis airport Wednesday morning.

The full statement reads: “We are aware of a situation involving a Southwest Pilot at St. Louis Airport. We are currently working alongside the appropriate authorities to gather more information. We have no further information to share at this time.”

Eyewitnesses told TMZ that two pilots were caught with firearms in their carry-on bags and were apprehended by two officers while going through a TSA security checkpoint.

KMOX called Lambert spokesman Jeff Lea before just before 9 a.m., but he says he did not have any information at that time.

The flight was bound for Los Angeles and passengers were deplaned. The passengers were told they would receive a $100 voucher for the inconvenience.

This story was first reported by TMZ, saying the officer told pilots, “We don’t mess around here.”

