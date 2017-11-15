KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic

Washington County Father Shoots Son In Apparent Hunting Accident

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A deer hunting trip for a Washington County father and son, goes wrong when the father accidentally shot the 14-year-old.

The Washington County Sheriff tells KMOX, the father’s rifle jammed and he was trying to clear it the firearm went off and struck his son in the leg.

The dad first transported his son to a local hospital, then his son was transported to St. Louis for treatment. The Sheriff says the injury is non-life threatening.

Conservation authorities were called in and an investigation is now underway. The Sheriff says that is normal procedure and he doesn’t expect charges to be filed against the father. The case will be turned over to the Washington County prosecutor for their review.

The Sheriff says the shooting appears to be an accident.

