Backstoppers Continue Mission by Helping Families of Injured Officers at Guns n’ Hoses

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Weeks and even months of training go on display next Wednesday night when the 31st Guns-n-Hoses tournament takes place at Scottrade Center.
Police officers and firefighters will square off in the boxing ring, raising hundreds of thousands for Backstoppers.
Elizabeth Snyder, whose husband Blake was killed while on the job as a St. Louis County police officer last year, says Backstoppers is expanding its reach.
“Now that the community is really rallying behind Backstoppers and really doing all kinds of fundraisers and all that awesome stuff, now they’re extending their arm a little bit to not just the fallen families, but they’re helping out a few officers that were tragically injured,”she says.
Guns-n-Hoses happens Wednesday November 22nd at Scottrade Center, with plenty of good tickets still available.