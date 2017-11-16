Kirkwood E-Cabs Extend Service Through December

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The decision was made this Wednesday to extend the Kirkwood Connector e-cab service through the end of the year.

Those two electric taxis were scheduled to cease operations this Saturday, but Downtown Kirkwood executive director Donna Eichhorn Poe says the public response has been overwhelming.

“I’m really happy with it. I think that we’ve made a lot of people happy. They just really like the idea, our businesses like the idea and the general public seems to like it,” she says.

The ride service will now operate through the annual Holiday Fireworks show on December 30th, then will shut down for January, February and March.

Whether the e-cabs start running again after that will be determined when Downtown Kirkwood adopts it’s new Fiscal budget next spring.

