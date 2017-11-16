Little Girl’s Symphony Wish Granted

Filed Under: concert, Faith, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Music, St. Louis Symphony Orchestra
(St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, Make-a-Wish Missouri)

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Make-a-Wish Missouri and the symphony recently made an 8-year-old girl’s wish come true.

A genetic condition left Faith blind and with little mobility, but she loves music.

“Music’s been a great motivator for her, and just to see the string quartet and the vocalists so dedicated to making this happen for her. That was really special to us,” says Faith’s mother, Bridget.

SLSO Cellist Melissa Brookes says the experience was special for her too. “Seeing her smile and react when we played was amazing, it really was. It was an honor to play for her,” she says.

Violist Beth Guterman- Chu agrees. “Any time we can touch anyone is just so special, but knowing that this is Faith’s dream was a real high point for me,” she says.

Faith’s Make-a-Wish list also included a private concert right in her living room. The musicians preformed one of Faith’s favorite tunes, ‘Fly Me to the Moon’ by Tony Bennett.

The concerts were all about making a wish come true.

“This was a great opportunity to see how much Faith is loved by so many,” her mother says.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Shop KMOX Apparel
KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen