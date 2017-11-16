Little Girl’s Symphony Wish Granted

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Make-a-Wish Missouri and the symphony recently made an 8-year-old girl’s wish come true.

A genetic condition left Faith blind and with little mobility, but she loves music.

“Music’s been a great motivator for her, and just to see the string quartet and the vocalists so dedicated to making this happen for her. That was really special to us,” says Faith’s mother, Bridget.

SLSO Cellist Melissa Brookes says the experience was special for her too. “Seeing her smile and react when we played was amazing, it really was. It was an honor to play for her,” she says.

Violist Beth Guterman- Chu agrees. “Any time we can touch anyone is just so special, but knowing that this is Faith’s dream was a real high point for me,” she says.

Faith’s Make-a-Wish list also included a private concert right in her living room. The musicians preformed one of Faith’s favorite tunes, ‘Fly Me to the Moon’ by Tony Bennett.

The concerts were all about making a wish come true.

“This was a great opportunity to see how much Faith is loved by so many,” her mother says.

