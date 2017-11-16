New Roller Coaster Announced for Silver Dollar City

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Ever wonder where Sea World or Six Flags theme parks go when searching for the next thrill ride?

They go to the theme park expo, this year in Orlando. Organizers say a record 37,000 attendees are getting a chance to look at what 1,000 vendors representing more than 100 countries have to offer for the upcoming year.

One new roller coaster announced is called the Time Traveler, debuting at Silver Dollar City in Branson. Time Traveler drops you at a 90-degree vertical angle right out of the gate and it only becomes more intense from there, with three inversions at speeds up to around 50 mph, all while spinning. It’s being billed as the fastest, steepest and tallest spinning roller coaster.

The expo is sponsored by the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions.

