Police Seek Man Who Stole Customer’s Wallet

Brett Blume (@brettblumekmox)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOX) – St. Louis County police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a male subject who took the wallet of a woman who was trying to help him out.

It happened on November 1st at the Shop ‘n Save at 5780 South Lindbergh as the suspect was selling candy bars as part of a fund-raiser at the front of the store.

A woman who donated to the cause left her wallet behind after completing her transaction.

thief2 Police Seek Man Who Stole Customers Wallet

(Provided photo)

After some time, the suspect took the wallet and concealed it, and police say credit cards belonging to the victim were later used in unauthorized transactions.

Police released video of the incident that can be viewed here.

Anyone who can identify the individual or the fund-raising effort he’s participating in is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department or the Affton Southwest Precinct at (314) 638-5550.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Shop KMOX Apparel
KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen