Police Seek Man Who Stole Customer’s Wallet

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOX) – St. Louis County police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a male subject who took the wallet of a woman who was trying to help him out.

It happened on November 1st at the Shop ‘n Save at 5780 South Lindbergh as the suspect was selling candy bars as part of a fund-raiser at the front of the store.

A woman who donated to the cause left her wallet behind after completing her transaction.

After some time, the suspect took the wallet and concealed it, and police say credit cards belonging to the victim were later used in unauthorized transactions.

Police released video of the incident that can be viewed here.

Anyone who can identify the individual or the fund-raising effort he’s participating in is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department or the Affton Southwest Precinct at (314) 638-5550.