Thousands of Books Burned in Warehouse Fire

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Former longtime KMOX sports director Ron Jacober says Reedy Press, who’s inventory was burned in yesterdays warehouse fire, published his book, ‘Immortal Moments in Cardinal History’. He was supposed to have a book signing at a Rotary Club yesterday in west county.

“Reedy Press was supposed to send someone there to sell the books and give our presentation that we always give. I got a call at 10:30 saying ‘we can’t come’. I said why? They said the warehouse was on fire,”he says.

Jacober is not sure how many of his books were lost in the warehouse blaze.

“They’ve got hundreds of titles and tens of thousands of books in that warehouse. I’ve been there many times, and I can’t imagine what’s happening with all those books, all that paper,” he says.

Reedy Press co-founder Josh Stevens says there are several tenants in the building and the fire began in another tenant’s space. When asked how many books were in the warehouse at the time, Stevens says they’ll get a handle on that today but says, “We lost all of our inventory. Hundreds of titles and many thousands of units.”

