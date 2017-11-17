Bill Wilkerson Celebration of Life Announcement

Longtime St. Louis broadcaster Bill Wilkerson proudly displays the Bob Broeg Award given to him at the National Football Foundation Tom Lombardo-St. Louis Chapter 22nd Annual Scholar-Athlete Awards Banquet in St. Louis on May 4, 2014. Photo: UPI/Bill Greenblatt

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A Celebration of Life for Bill Wilkerson will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 18, in the Layne Renaissance Chapel, 7302 West Florissant Avenue, in St. Louis.

Public visitation will be from 8 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 18, at the chapel.

Longtime St. Louis and KMOX broadcaster Bill Wilkerson, 72, passed away after a brief illness Thursday, November 2.

Wilkerson began his 40-year career in St. Louis at KMOX — he worked Monday through Friday mornings on Total Information AM on KMOX with Bob Hardy and Wendy Wiese.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Margie; their three children Jermaine, Kimberli and Kristen; and 12 grandchildren.

CLICK HERE for more celebration of life details.

