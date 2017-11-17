City Orders Tests at Pruitt-Igoe Site

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The city of St. Louis is ordering radiation tests at the old Pruitt-Igoe site, a former public housing complex where the U.S. government reportedly sprayed radiation for a Cold War experiment.

At first when we asked the city about the bulldozers blowing dust around to clear the site for a hospital development, we were told the site has already tested negative for radiation. But now Otis Williams with the St. Louis Development Corporation says he couldn’t verify that.

“I was able to find that there were a number of tests that were done by the EPA, by the department of natural resources, but I can’t confirm that they did a test for radiation… We decided to do a new test,” he says.

Williams says a third party firm did field tests for radiation and found nothing, but final lab tests for radiation are still pending.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook