Congressman Davis Says Standard Deductions Will Double Under Tax Bill

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Illinois congressman Rodney Davis says the house tax bill is not about politics or the legacy of Republicans and Democrats. It’s about middle-class Americans who have not seen a tax break in more than 30 years. Davis says tax brackets are lowered and the standard deduction is doubled.

“That means 90 to 95 percent of my constituents in central and southwestern Illinois are going to take the standard deduction. They can take it on a postcard, because that’s the only math they’re going to have to do,” he says.

The Davis’s statement says in his district, a family of four making the median income of $78,509 will see a tax cut of $1691, and the first $45,000 of an individual’s income and $90,000 for joint filers will be taxed at 12 percent.

