FDA Warns of New Opiate-Like Drug

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Food and Drug Administration is warning about the dangers a dietary supplement some are taking to get high. It’s called Kratom, and Scott Collier with the Drug Enforcement Administration here says parents should warn their children.

“you are escalating your risk simply by taking something that you don’t really know what it is. We know that it has addictive properties, we do know it has opiate-like effects, the FDA has found at least 36 overdose deaths that have occurred in the United States,” he says.

Collier says Kratom is not a big trend here, but it’s around. He says some opiate addicts are taking Kratom as a substitute, but it’s not safe or effective, and they may be trading one deadly addiction for another.

