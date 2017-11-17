Gateway Motorsports Announces First Annual Lights Display

MADISON, ILL. (KMOX) – They’re billing it as a new, annual holiday tradition for the whole family in Madison Illinois.
Speeds at Gateway Motorsports Park are going to come way down as carloads of families wind through a mile-and-a-half long course with more than a million lights on display, according to track general manager Chris Blair
“The numbers are staggering, and the crews have been out here working on this for over 14 days, just the set up crews. The Actual construction of the display started back in March,” he says.
Highlights include displays as tall as buildings and stretching out more than 400-feet in length, with the conclusion being a 200-foot long light tunnel.
It kicks off tonight at dusk and will cost $25 dollars per carload, $20 if you get tickets online ahead of time.
The display will appear nightly through January 1st.