Habitat for Humanity Prepares for New St. Louis Location

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Habitat for Humanity St. Louis has announced that it will move its headquarters to a new location at 3830 South Grand.
“The best news of all is that all three Habitat for Humanity St. Louis functions the ReStore, the construction warehouse, and the administrative offices will continue to co-locate under one roof,” says Kimberly McKinney, CEO of Habitat for Humanity St. Louis.
Habitat will purchase the 51,159 square foot building from Schnucks Markets. The 41-year-old building had been used as a grocery store and more recently, as a call center. Habitat is expected to move in by the end of April 2018. Habitat for Humanity St. Louis sold its property on Forest Park Avenue this past April to Midas Hospitality, which will construction a boutique hotel on the site.