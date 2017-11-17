Inaugural Magic Of Lights Display Ready To Go At Gateway Motorsports Park

MADISON, Ill. (KMOX) – Families, start your engines!

Then head to Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison Illinois for the Magic of Lights drive-through show, billed as a new holiday tradition for the St. Louis region.

“We’ve worked hard with the events that we’ve brought to Gateway and we’ve really captured the action sports market for the gearheads,” explained Chris Blair, GMP’s executive vice president and general manager. “We wanted to try and do something that encompasses everybody, a holiday tradition. Another reason to get out of the house and do something with their families.”

He says that emphasis on fun for the whole family is why they decided to charge per vehicle, not per visitor, so the more packed a vehicle is the bigger the bargain.

The cost is $25 per vehicle at the gate, or $20 for those who purchase their tickets online ahead of time.

“For those of you who are restless and want to get through quickly we’ll have a dash-pass program where you can pay a little bit more to move to the front of the line,” according to Blair.

The mile-and-a-half long Magic of Lights course will feature more than 40 scenes played out in holiday lights, including a Victorian village, toy land, an enchanted forest and more.

Some of the displays are more than 400-feet long and stand as tall as buildings.

The program will run from dusk until 10 pm nightly from Nov. 17th through New Year’s Day.

For more information on Gateway Motorsports Park and its new Magic of Light holiday show, call (618) 215-8888 or go online at http://www.gatewaymsp.com.