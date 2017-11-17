Local Restaurant Collecting Toys to Replace Burned Donations

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Gamlin Restaurant Group is helping Shriner’s Hospital recover a lot of toys that were lost in the fire.

Derek Gamlin says his three restaurants are accepting new, unwrapped toys or blankets.

“People can come in and donate a new toy, that’s unwrapped, at any time in our restaurants from now until next Friday, the day after Thanksgiving,” he says.

People can drop off donations at Sub Zero Vodka Bar, Gamlin Whiskey House or 1764 Public House, all on Euclid in the Central West End.

