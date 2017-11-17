REARDON: Is There Anything That Would Ever Cross A Line?

A listener posed this question to me this week on Twitter during a discussion over the sexual assault allegations of Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore:

Mark, here's the struggle. As a conservative Christian, I believe the democrat position on abortion, taxes, gender, etc. is immoral. When my only other choice (the Republican) also lacks morality, how should we vote? Should we stay home and lose elections? — Mike Schumacher (@mikeshu00) November 14, 2017

My response was this:

I think you have to decide that yourself, but my question would be is there ANYTHING that would ever cross a line? — Mark Reardon (@MarkReardonKMOX) November 14, 2017

So what would it take? President Trump famously boasted during the campaign that he could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue in NYC and shoot someone and not lose voters. Is that where we are with politics in 2017? Is there any line that an evangelical Christian voter, who in the past has been outraged by immoral behavior from Ted Kennedy, Gary Hart, Bill Clinton and Anthony Weiner, would be unwilling to cross? Because apparently politics trumps (pun intended) character.

I’ll admit I have questions about the media’s apparent new standards on reporting abuse allegations, and my friend John Ziegler tackles that topic in a great column that you can read here.

I asked John when he was on my show this week about that original tweet from the listener I mentioned above. Are Republican voters just supposed to simply not vote and let the Democrats win — isn’t there too much at stake? His answer was spot on — perhaps voters should be thinking about the consequences of electing Moore and how that might affect the makeup of the House and Senate in 2018 and beyond.

If you think the stories on Roy Moore are simply a political hit job, there’s probably nothing I can do to make you feel otherwise. I guess I’d point out to Trump supporters that his daughter Ivanka isn’t sitting on the sidelines like her father.

But if you claim to be a Christian and you ignore evidence of the potential sexual abuse of CHILDREN, I’d have to ask you to seriously reconsider your relationship with God.

Kat Timpf put it this way — “If you refuse to condemn predators because of politics you’re disgusting.” She wrote a great takedown of Roy Moore apologists here.

I suppose Roy Moore defenders are perfectly OK with the newly revealed accusations against Minnesota Democratic Senator and SNL alum Al Franken. I mean, why wouldn’t they be OK with it?

Just remember — if you defend or rationalize ANY of this repulsive moral behavior – by the president or a Senate candidate in Alabama – you have abandoned any right to be critical of someone on the other side of the political aisle for similar behavior. And you don’t only lose that right temporarily — you lose it forever.

