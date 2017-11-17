St. Louis Police Issue Order Acknowledging Journalist Rights

Associated Press
Filed Under: Jason Stockley protests, journalists, rights of journalists, SLMPD, St. Louis police, St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Protesters take to the streets of downtown St. Louis on Friday, September 15, 2017 following the not guilty verdict of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley (Chris Apostalides, CBS Radio)

ST. LOUIS (AP) – St. Louis police officers will be required each month to read and acknowledge an order reiterating the rights of journalists.

The move comes after the St. Louis Post-Dispatch met with city and police officials to discuss officer-journalist relationships. One of the newspaper’s reporters was arrested in September while covering civil unrest downtown.

Police commanders can use their discretion to grant journalists select privileges at a scene so long as the officers’ duties and the safety of other members of the public won’t be compromised.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Friday the police order states that journalists must be provided at least the same access others are given.

The police department also will send all officers an advisory asking them to allow journalists to do their jobs and increase officer training in dealing with journalists.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Shop KMOX Apparel
KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen