Scouting For Food Donations Approach Two Million

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The grand total is 1.98 million food items collected by St. Louis area Boy Scouts for this year’s “Scouting For Food” drive.

Greater St. Louis Area Council Scout Executive Ron Green says more than a million blue plastic bags were handed out last weekend, for people to fill up and place on their doorsteps this weekend, “We even experienced, in one neighborhood, some homes that didn’t have bags out, and when they saw the Scouts collecting (on Saturday), they literally came out of their houses with food for the Scouts to take.”

All the donated non-perishables will be given to local food pantries.

Green says those who missed the opportunity may drop-off donations at any of 44 MERS Goodwill stores through November 25th.

He figures those donations will push this year’s total over two million.

Last year’s “Scouting For Food” effort brought in a record 2.25 million items.

Green says the lessons learned from the annual service project are immeasurable, “Whether they stay in Scouting or not, our young people are instilled with the value of doing service for others. I think that stays with them for a lifetime.”