Amidst Funding Issues, Loop Trolley To Resume Testing

ST. LOUIS (KMOX)-Amidst published reports that the Loop Trolley Company needs another half-million dollars before the end of the year to cover startup costs and operating deficits, the project is about to transition into another phase.

The company’s executive director, Kevin Barbeau, says that on Monday, system integrated testing will begin along the full 2.2 mile alignment.

In a release, Barbeau says the SIT phase will assess the system as a whole, including its interface with platforms, signaled intersections and safety mechanisms.

He says the testing will primarily occur in early morning hours, but some will be done in the mid-morning and daytime hours.

The testing is expected to last through mid-January.

It comes after the Post-Dispatch reported that Loop Trolley Company President Les Sterman recently wrote St. Louis City and County officials, telling them that without another $500,000, the nonprofit will be insolvent by January. He blamed delays in construction and testing and getting approval from state regulators.

