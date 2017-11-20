Ceremony Planned to Welcome Officer Flamion into New Home

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Quite the ceremony is being planned in Ballwin Tuesday as paralyzed police officer Michael Flamion moves into his new smart home.

Chris Kuban is with the Gary Sinise Foundation, which oversaw the transformation of the home that will include voice-activated lights and doors that Officer Flamion can operate by voice from his wheelchair.

“Patriot Guard riders are going to escort Officer Flamion to his house, and then we have all our builders and sponsors that are going to speak, and it’s really going to be a community event,” he says.

It will be open to the public but since the road to Officer Flamion’s new home will be closed to through traffic, participants are asked to park at the Target or Hobby Lobby on Manchester and they’ll be bused to the ceremony.

