Hidden Valley Offers Zipline Counter Proposal

WILDWOOD, MO (KMOX)-Two weeks after saying his business couldn’t survive under the city’s proposed restrictions, the owner of the Hidden Valley Golf and Ski Resort has made some counter proposals that will be taken up at tonight’s Wildwood Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.

At issue are ziplines that Tim Boyd plans to install. He says the resort needs the lines to become a year-round attraction and to remain a viable business.

At it’s November 6 meeting, the commission dropped a request that two of the four lines be shortened, but stood by the proposal to only allow the lines to operate between April and October and from 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 pm, with the last run at 7:30 p.m.

In a letter to the commission Friday, Boyd proposed that the ziplines be allowed to operate, “any day of the year where demand warrants”.

He also requests that they be allowed to operate during any daytime hours, and not be limited by ‘completely arbitrary’ conditions.

Boyd’s letter also includes detailed information about the type of ziplines he plans to install. He cites an analysis that shows the zipline is quieter at 300 feet, than wind in trees 30 feet away.

Mayor Jim Boland says he welcomes Boyd’s effort. “This is what I was hoping would happen,” he says. “We’re going to have to, obviously, hear the testimony from the residents and from Hidden Valley to see whether it goes far enough.”

Boland says the city has received many emails from residents, most of whom, he says, want the two sides to work out a compromise.

Boyd says if he can’t get what he need, he’ll sell the resort property to developers.

The commission meets at 6:30 p.m.

