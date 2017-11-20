Local Business Owner Offers Help to New Entrepreneurs

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Hundreds of “makers” and inventors were left in the lurch last week when TechShop in the Cortex innovation district abruptly shut down. But there’s an effort underway to get them back in.

Doug Auer runs Third Degree Glass Factory. With the help of Square co-founder Jim McKelvey and Cortex CEO Dennis Lower, he will try to reopen the TechShop space through the end of the year.

“The first step was to give the opportunity for these members that just got basically kicked out of the space to hopefully get back in, and if there’s projects they were working on for the holidays we wanted to give them the ability to hopefully get back in there and at least get some of those things done,” he says.

TechShop members can stop by the 4240 Duncan building in Cortex tonight from 5 to 8, where Auer and others will share as much information as they can. There’s not yet a permanent solution.

