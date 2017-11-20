Loop Trolley Operator Looking for Money

Kevin Killeen (@KMOXKilleen) By Kevin Killeen
Filed Under: Les Sterman, Loop Trolley.
Workers walk ahead of Trolley number 001 as it is pulled across a intersection during initial testing in St. Louis on March 26, 2017. The new Loop Trolley is being pulled by truck, while crews check the clearance of the vehicle with the platforms, curbs, corners and overhead wires. The Loop Trolley is a 2.2-mile, fixed-route, electrically powered, heritage trolley that will link St. Louis City and County. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Operators of the yet-to-open Loop Trolley say they still have confidence in the project — despite a half-million dollar budget shortfall.

Blame the shortfall on construction cost overruns, says Les Sterman, president of the not-for-profit Loop Trolley Company that would operate the trains.

029 Loop Trolley Operator Looking for Money

Les Sterman, President of the Loop Trolley Company, says it will not be a money pit. (Kevin Killeen/KMOX)

“Due to all the delays and other circumstances, some of which were beyond anybody’s control, we will not have sufficent monies to both start up the operation and keep it going for some period of time,” Sterman said.

Sterman says they’ll be asking St. Louis city and county, University -City and private donors for more money.

A spokesman for St. Louis County says the county has already given the project $3 million in taxpayer money, and they would encourage trolley operators to seek more funding elsewhere.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

More from Kevin Killeen
Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Shop KMOX Apparel
KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen