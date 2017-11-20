Mizzou Will Continue to Use Live Pigs in Emergency Room Training

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The University of Missouri says it will continue to use live pigs to train emergency room doctors, despite protests on the local and national levels.

Last week, the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine organized a rally outside University Hospital to advocate ending the use of swine in physician training.

The demonstration was organized after the university’s Animal Care and Use Committee voted earlier this month to continue the practice through November 2020.

Kerry Foley, a retired emergency physician for 26 years, said Mizzou is the only one of five emergency residency programs in the state that still uses pigs.

In a statement to the Columbia Daily Tribune newspaper, university officials said live pigs are an important supplement to training in simulation labs.

