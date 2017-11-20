Pruitt-Igoe Samples Questioned for Accuracy

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Results of radiation tests near the old Pruitt-Igoe public housing site in north St. Louis are still pending, but there are new questions about whether the samples were taken in the right location.

They did the tests, but not on the Pruitt-Igoe site. They tested just north of it, on the north side of Cass Avenue near Jefferson. Otis Williams with the SLDC was asked if that’s close enough to where the U.S. Government reportedly sprayed radiation as part of a bio-warfare experiment.

“We could not get on the Pruitt-Igoe site so we just went across the street, less than 100 feet from where we would have been… If we look at the area that’s supposedly impacted by this dust, it would be the same anywhere in that area,” he says.

The Pruitt-Igoe site is being cleared for the first time since Pruitt Igoe was demolished in the 1970s to make way for a small hospital and other possible development.

