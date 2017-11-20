St. Louis Gas Prices Defy National Drop

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Gas prices are down across the country over the last week but that is definitely not the case locally.
GasBuddy does a daily survey of 983 gas stations in St. Louis. Over the last week, prices have increased 6.5 cents.
But everywhere else, prices are dropping. Nationally, gas prices fell 2.6 cents per gallon over the last week. Even across the state of Missouri, prices dropped nearly three cents a gallon, and the same in Illinois.
Now, gas prices are still cheaper in St. Louis compared to everywhere else. In St. Louis, despite the rise, prices still average $2.48/gallon. Nationally, it’s $2.54/gallon.
The average in Missouri? $2.31/gallon.