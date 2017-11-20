St. Louis Gas Prices Defy National Drop

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 25: A man pumps gas into his truck at a Flyer's gas station on February 25, 2011 in San Francisco, California. As unrest persists in Libya and other Middle-East countries, gas prices have spiked nearly 12 cents per gallon this week and surged 6 cents overnight. The national average price for one gallon of regular increased Friday to $3.287 (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Gas prices are down across the country over the last week but that is definitely not the case locally.

GasBuddy does a daily survey of 983 gas stations in St. Louis. Over the last week, prices have increased 6.5 cents.

But everywhere else, prices are dropping. Nationally, gas prices fell 2.6 cents per gallon over the last week. Even across the state of Missouri, prices dropped nearly three cents a gallon, and the same in Illinois.

Now, gas prices are still cheaper in St. Louis compared to everywhere else. In St. Louis, despite the rise, prices still average $2.48/gallon. Nationally, it’s $2.54/gallon.

The average in Missouri? $2.31/gallon.

