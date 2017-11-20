Two Injured in St. Charles Break-In

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Three people were wounded in St. Charles County shootings on Sunday, two in a home invasion last night.

The home invasion happened just before 10 o’clock in the 3400 block of St. Daphne Drive, which is near Ehlman Road and Truman Blvd.

Police say after two men arrived to buy drugs, another suspect forced his way into a home with a gun and announced a robbery.

During a struggle invovling the gunman and several others, a man in his 20’s was shot in the chest and a woman in her 50’s was shot in the wrist. A source tells KMOX neither wound is life threatening.

Police are looking for two black men, in their 20’s, who drove off in a red car.

We’re told the other shooting happened earlier yesterday in a subdivision off Mid Rivers Mall Drive. Details about that incident aren’t being released yet.

