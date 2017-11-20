Who The Cardinals, Giants Have Reportedly Offered For Giancarlo Stanton

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It was a extra-hot, hot stove weekend between Miami, St. Louis and San Francisco, as the Cardinals and Giants have both reportedly made formal trade offers for Giancarlo Stanton.
The intentions of the 2017 NL MVP have been rumored about for weeks now. First being reported by the Boston Globe that Stanton wants to be on the West Coast, near his hometown of Panorama City, California. St. Louis and Boston were said to be undesirable locations for the slugger.
Over the weekend, the Giants and Cardinals have become the two most talked about teams going after Stanton.
USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports that the Giants “have been the most aggressive team” in trade talks involving Stanton. San Fran’s No. 2 and 3 overall prospects, Tyler Beede and Chris Shaw, and second baseman Joe Panik are the names that could potentially go to the Marlins, in exchange for a package with Stanton and second baseman Dee Gordon, reports Craig Mish of SiriusXM.
A formal offer from the Cardinals was also reported over the weekend, however details have not been confirmed, reports Jon Morosi of MLB.com. The only St. Louis player to come out of rumors have been lefty prospect Sandy Alcantara, however two other pitching prospects, Alex Reyes and Jack Flaherty are also expected to be involved in the discussion.
MLB Network Insider Ken Rosenthal was first to report that the Giants have submitted an offer to the Marlins, and he says a proposal is expected soon from the Red Sox.
The Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Angels and Houston Astors are all teams that might also still be in the race for Staton.
