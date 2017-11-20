Who The Cardinals, Giants Have Reportedly Offered For Giancarlo Stanton

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It was a extra-hot, hot stove weekend between Miami, St. Louis and San Francisco, as the Cardinals and Giants have both reportedly made formal trade offers for Giancarlo Stanton.

The intentions of the 2017 NL MVP have been rumored about for weeks now. First being reported by the Boston Globe that Stanton wants to be on the West Coast, near his hometown of Panorama City, California. St. Louis and Boston were said to be undesirable locations for the slugger.

Do I think Stanton would like to play in his home state of California? Sure. But if no California team makes a compelling offer, he may be asked to decide between St. Louis and another year with rebuilding Marlins. I do not know how he would respond. — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 20, 2017

Over the weekend, the Giants and Cardinals have become the two most talked about teams going after Stanton.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports that the Giants “have been the most aggressive team” in trade talks involving Stanton. San Fran’s No. 2 and 3 overall prospects, Tyler Beede and Chris Shaw, and second baseman Joe Panik are the names that could potentially go to the Marlins, in exchange for a package with Stanton and second baseman Dee Gordon, reports Craig Mish of SiriusXM.

Source : Giants/Marlins names exchanged in potential Stanton deal : (SF) 2B Joe Panik, Top Prospects SP Tyler Beede & OF Chris Shaw. (Mia) Stanton & 2B Dee Gordon. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) November 20, 2017

A formal offer from the Cardinals was also reported over the weekend, however details have not been confirmed, reports Jon Morosi of MLB.com. The only St. Louis player to come out of rumors have been lefty prospect Sandy Alcantara, however two other pitching prospects, Alex Reyes and Jack Flaherty are also expected to be involved in the discussion.

MLB Network Insider Ken Rosenthal was first to report that the Giants have submitted an offer to the Marlins, and he says a proposal is expected soon from the Red Sox.

Sources: #SFGiants among teams making trade offers for #Marlins’ Stanton. Story unlocked, free to all…. https://t.co/zI18FzPr25 — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 17, 2017

The Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Angels and Houston Astors are all teams that might also still be in the race for Staton.

