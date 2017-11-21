Hidden Valley Up For Sale After Zipline Rejection

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The owner of the Hidden Valley Ski Resort in Wildwood says he’s shutting down.

The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission rejected the proposal to allow Peak Resorts Owner Tim Boyd to operate his zip lines during any daylight hours, and anytime demand warranted. The city initially also wanted him to shorten two of the four zip-lines so they wouldn’t be so close to homes in the area.

Boyd says Tuesday morning that those restrictions would make it financially impossible for the resort survive, and now St. Louis area’s only ski resort is up for sale.

“Clearly we’re not that important to the city of Wildwood, that was crystal clear last night. So it’s probably not in our best interests to be somewhere where we’re not wanted in the first place,” he says.

Boyd says the resort will operate until a developer buys it, but as of this morning, he says the property of Hidden Valley is officially for sale.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook