Student Admits to Writing Racist Message on Parkway Central Mirror

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Parkway School District tells KMOX the student who wrote the N-word on a bathroom mirror last week is not white.
A district spokesman won’t say the ethnicity of the student, but says the individual will be disciplined.
“The student responsible is not white, however this does not diminish the hurt it caused or the negative impact it has had on our community,” reads a statement on the school’s website.
The student admitted to writing the message.
The spokesman says the principal did not get a clear answer from the student as to why they wrote the message.
Parkway Central High School Principal Tim McCarthy emailed a message to parents, and shared the same message over the school’s PA.