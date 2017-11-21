Welcome Home: Hundreds Gather To Welcome Flamions To New Smart Home

BALLWIN, Mo (KMOX) – Today, Mike Flamion says he got a small part of his life back. He and his wife, Sarah, moved into their new smart home which will allow Flamion to live a much more normal life from his wheelchair.

He was paralyzed after being shot during a routine traffic stop in July, while on duty with the Ballwin Police Department.

Sarah Flamion called the home ‘unbelievable,’ that her and her husband moved into today. Hundreds of supports were there to welcome them home.

Director of the @GarySiniseFound Scott Schaeperkoetter speaking, they also helped build the home of Chris Sanna, a military vet who was shot after a Cardinals game in 2015 #OfficerMikeFlamion pic.twitter.com/ql9pLjKOly — KMOX St. Louis News (@kmoxnews) November 21, 2017

Mike Flamion says his favorite part of the home is the back porch with its fireplace and large screen TV. He says he’ll be spending tonight watching the Blues game by the fire.

Mike and Sarah Flamion arrive at their new home! @kmoxnews pic.twitter.com/T0RlsOYMse — Brian Kelly (@Brpkelly) November 21, 2017

The Gary Sinise Foundation and hundreds of volunteers and organizations, helped build the home that allows Flamion to do the things most of us take for granted. Turing on lights, the TV, opening doors and more can all be controlled by a tablet or his voice.

It wasn’t the first time the Flamions had been inside, that came Monday. And on that day Flamion saw a big buck, right outside the laundry room window. He agreed it was a good omen from God, telling him that he was home.

