One Dead in Officer-Involved Shooting

Filed Under: carjacking, East College, fatal officer-involved shooting, shooting, St. Louis police

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Two suspects remained at large Friday morning after a Thanksgiving Day officer-involved shooting in the city of St. Louis.

Police shot two males who jumped out of a stolen car, killing one. The other, a juvenile, is hospitalized in stable condition.

Interim police chief Lawrence O’Toole says the men were in a vehicle that cut officers off, then spun out in front of them and hit the curb in the 1500 block of East College, which is near O’Fallon Park.

Four suspects jumped out of the car. Chief O’Toole says one of them pointed a Glock handgun with an extended magazine, “The officers, in fear of their lives, fired, striking this individual and another individual who was an occupant in the car. They were all together.”

O’Toole says the car they were in had been taken Wednesday during a carjacking.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Shop KMOX Apparel
KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen