One Dead in Officer-Involved Shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Two suspects remained at large Friday morning after a Thanksgiving Day officer-involved shooting in the city of St. Louis.

Police shot two males who jumped out of a stolen car, killing one. The other, a juvenile, is hospitalized in stable condition.

Interim police chief Lawrence O’Toole says the men were in a vehicle that cut officers off, then spun out in front of them and hit the curb in the 1500 block of East College, which is near O’Fallon Park.

Four suspects jumped out of the car. Chief O’Toole says one of them pointed a Glock handgun with an extended magazine, “The officers, in fear of their lives, fired, striking this individual and another individual who was an occupant in the car. They were all together.”

O’Toole says the car they were in had been taken Wednesday during a carjacking.