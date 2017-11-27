Judge Orders Comptroller to Sign Scottrade Center Deal

Filed Under: city charter, Scottrade Center, St. Louis Blues, St. Louis Circuit Court Judge Joan Moriarty, St. Louis Comptroller Darlene Green
(Kevin Killeen/KMOX)

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – In a 14-page ruling, a judge orders St. Louis Comptroller Darlene Green to sign the $64 million financing agreement for the Scottrade Center project.

St. Louis Circuit Court Judge Joan Moriarty ordered Green to sign the agreement within five days of Monday’s order.

The agreement between the city and the St. Louis Blues owners is for the renovation of Scottrade.

Green had refused to sign the agreement, saying it would hurt the city’s credit rating. But the judge wrote that there is nothing in the City Charter giving the comptroller “the discretion to refuse to countersign the financing agreement based on her belief that the expenditure is imprudent.”

