Memorial Service Planned for Staunton Sisters Killed in 8-Car Crash

STAUNTON, Ill. (KMOX) – A public memorial service will be held Saturday at Staunton High School in honor of two sisters who were killed in a car accident last week.

Hailey Bertels, 20, and her 17-year-old sister, Madisen Bertels, of Staunton, died in an eight-car accident Nov. 21. The sisters were in a 2010 Kia Forte when it was struck by a tractor-trailer in the southbound lanes of Interstate 55 at the 27.5 milepost — about 8 miles northeast of Edwardsville.

About a dozen people survived, but were hospitalized with injuries.

The trucker survived, and investigators are trying to determine why he ran into the cars in front of him at highway speed, according to reports.

Madisen was a senior at Staunton High School, and her sister was a 2015 alumna, according to a prior interview with Superintendent Dan Cox. Hailey was a junior at Murray State University studying communications disorders.

A GoFundMe campaign created to support the family has raised more than $24,000. The goal was set at $10,000.

Public visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday in the school’s gym.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook